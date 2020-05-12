Project seeks volunteers to assess quality of Cayuga County waterways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers are needed to assess the water quality of lakes and streams in Cayuga County and other central New York areas.

The CREEQ Project, which is short for Citizen Recreational Evaluation of Environmental Quality, is asking people who use their local waterways to complete an online visual evaluation of the water quality and its usability for recreation.

Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Seneca counties are among the 19 central New York localities the project is focused on.

The questions can be accessed through the project's home page and are currently being accepted through Aug. 31, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry announced in a Tuesday news release. ESF is also partnering with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Volunteers are encouraged to do evaluations at boat launches, ramps or land launches, public fishing rights, hiking areas in lands managed by the state DEC, fishing streams and rivers recommended by the DEC and other outdoor sites managed by the state.