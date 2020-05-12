Project seeks volunteers to assess quality of Cayuga County waterways

Volunteers are needed to assess the water quality of lakes and streams in Cayuga County and other central New York areas.
The CREEQ Project, which is short for Citizen Recreational Evaluation of Environmental Quality, is asking people who use their local waterways to complete an online visual evaluation of the water quality and its usability for recreation.
Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Seneca counties are among the 19 central New York localities the project is focused on.
The questions can be accessed through the project's home page and are currently being accepted through Aug. 31, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry announced in a Tuesday news release. ESF is also partnering with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Volunteers are encouraged to do evaluations at boat launches, ramps or land launches, public fishing rights, hiking areas in lands managed by the state DEC, fishing streams and rivers recommended by the DEC and other outdoor sites managed by the state.
The CREEQ Project aims to ultimately build a database that matches visual evaluations of waterways to laboratory findings about the water quality of those same areas. ESF team members will then be able to measure whether the appearance of a waterway is accurate to its quality.
Data collected by other volunteers will be available online through the CREEQ Data Portal. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, project members urge participants to use practice social distancing restrictions and wear face masks while in public.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.