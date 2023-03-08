The Finger Lakes Land Trust on Wednesday announced it has permanently protected 23 acres on the west side of Skaneateles Lake with a conservation easement.

According to a news release, the property is located off West Lake Road in the town of Skaneateles and borders a public boat launch managed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The land was donated by siblings Tami, Debra, Reid and Tara Renner.

Originally purchased by Robert and Helaine Renner in the 1970s, the property features meadows and young forest dominated by birch trees which provide erosion protection on the slopes leading down to the lake. Robert and Helaine, who were wildlife rehabilitators, left their property to their children. The land trust said that the Renner siblings wanted to honor their parents by permanently protecting the land they cherished.

“We really wanted to honor our parents by protecting the land that they spent so much of their lives caring for,” Tami Renner said in a statement.

The land trust said protection of the property will safeguard habitat for birds and other wildlife in an area that is facing significant development pressure. The Renner property is in close proximity to another 14-acre parcel also protected by a conservation easement. The connection between the two properties provides a critical corridor for wildlife.

“We are grateful to the Renner family for their wonderful commitment to the land and the lake,” FLLT Executive Director Andrew Zepp said. “This easement and another nearby provide a valuable buffer from development for Skaneateles Lake as well as habitat for a variety of wildlife.”

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation value. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the land trust said it has protected over 29,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 178 properties that remain in private ownership.

Information on destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, and additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.