Proposals for Emerson Park catering contract extended one month

Vendors will have an additional month to submit bids on the contract to be the exclusive caterer for events at the Emerson Park Pavilion, Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in an email on Wednesday.
The county this week revised its request for proposals on the contract, extending the bidding deadline to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and changing a controversial stipulation in the original RFP.
Though the original deadline was Jan. 22, potential bidders were unable to submit proposals if they didn't go to a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Jan. 8 at the pavilion. The only vendor that attended the meeting was Auburn-based A&M Catering, the current holder of the contract.
That left at least two local caterers with interest in making a bid out of the running for the exclusive contract, which covers the years 2022 through 2024. Bernie Simmons, owner of Balloons Restaurant and co-owner of A.T. Walley & Co. in Auburn, said last week he didn't know about the meeting because the county didn't contact him when the original RFP was issued on Dec. 9.
Sean Lattimore, owner of the Springside Inn in Fleming, didn't attend the meeting because the county never answered his question about who currently holds the contract.
The revised RFP includes scheduled walk-throughs of the pavilion for "those who were unable to attend the initial mandatory meeting," McNabb-Coleman said.
The walk-throughs can be scheduled by contacting Don Carr, county purchasing director, at (315) 253-1561. Proposals can also be submitted to Carr on the sixth floor of the Cayuga County Office Building at 160 Genesee St.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.