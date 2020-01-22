Proposals for Emerson Park catering contract extended one month

Vendors will have an additional month to submit bids on the contract to be the exclusive caterer for events at the Emerson Park Pavilion, Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in an email on Wednesday.

The county this week revised its request for proposals on the contract, extending the bidding deadline to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and changing a controversial stipulation in the original RFP.

Though the original deadline was Jan. 22, potential bidders were unable to submit proposals if they didn't go to a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Jan. 8 at the pavilion. The only vendor that attended the meeting was Auburn-based A&M Catering, the current holder of the contract.

That left at least two local caterers with interest in making a bid out of the running for the exclusive contract, which covers the years 2022 through 2024. Bernie Simmons, owner of Balloons Restaurant and co-owner of A.T. Walley & Co. in Auburn, said last week he didn't know about the meeting because the county didn't contact him when the original RFP was issued on Dec. 9.