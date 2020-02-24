Protesters line road by demolished Cayuga Nation buildings; federal officials reviewing incident

The U.S. Department of the Interior is gathering information in response to the demolition of Cayuga Indian Nation of New York buildings in Seneca Falls by the federally recognized leadership council and the detentions of people who were controlling those properties.

The overnight raid and demolitions took place Saturday at operations controlled since 2014 by a group of Cayuga Nation members and supporters who claim federal representative Clint Halftown and his council do not lead the nation under tribal law. Early Saturday morning, a police force established by Halftown raided properties, temporarily detained at least seven people and knocked down several buildings.

In a press release, the Halftown council said the actions were taken to "to detain persons who have violated (tribal) law, and the Nation has retaken possession of its properties." It said the demolitions were ordered by the Halftown council "to eliminate certain public safety issues, and it does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward."

Legal counsel for the group that has operated businesses, a day care center, school and other activities at the sites blasted the actions as "viciously unlawful."