Public asked to take part in survey of health care needs in Cayuga County

A public survey is now open for Cayuga County residents to share their concerns regarding health care.

Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department on Friday announced that they are engaging in a comprehensive community health needs assessment and the development of a community health improvement plan, and are asking county residents to participate in a community-wide health survey where residents can anonymously share health issues that matter to them.

According to a news release, the goal of this survey is to improve the quality of health and life in the county, and the results of the survey will be used to help health care leaders "develop a strategic plan to aid in improving and advancing the local healthcare services while also connecting people to community-based services and resources."

The survey is available in English and Spanish and will take about 15 minutes to complete, and can be found at rmsresults.com/CayugaCHA.

In addition to the survey being available online, hospital and health department staff will be attending community events and delivering hard copies of the surveys to businesses and organizations throughout the county.

Research & Marketing Strategies, a third-party market research firm, is conducting the online survey. Any questions or comments about the survey or the survey process may be directed to RMS at (315) 635-9802.