Public comment period extended on NY impaired waters list

Residents who want to share their thoughts on the state's proposed list of impaired waterways requiring a detailed pollution cleanup plan have a little more time.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Friday extended the public comment period from Friday, Feb. 11, to Friday, Feb. 25, on its proposed impaired waters list that must be maintained under the federal Clean Water Act. Owasco Lake, despite significant issues with harmful algal blooms in recent years, is not included among the listed waterbodies that would require what's known as a Total Maximum Daily Load plan.

Local officials have adopted resolutions advocated for Owasco Lake to be included on the TMDL list, although some have advocated for maintaining the status quo as other cleanup efforts for the lake take shape.

The Auburn City Council and the Cayuga County Water Quality Management Agency have both passed resolutions in recent weeks making the case to have a TMDL plan developed for Owasco Lake.

"The Auburn City Council requests that the DEC and Department of Health (DOH) cooperate fully with EPA to curtail nutrient releases into Owasco Lake in order to fulfill the right of local residents to receive safe, clean drinking water free of microcystins and all other contaminants that threaten public health," the city's resolution stated.

But one of the people who voted in favor of that resolution at the water quality management meeting changed his mind days later. Ed Wagner, who serves as Owasco Town Supervisor and chairs the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, wrote a letter to The Citizen on Thursday saying upon further reflection, he felt the completion of new rules and regulations for the watershed, which were approved by Owasco and Auburn in 2020 but still require final authorization from the state Department of Health, along with the implementation of a Nine Element Watershed Plan are the best options for Owasco Lake at this time.

"NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) experts and I agree that the 9E plan is the best approach for remediation efforts within the Owasco lake watershed to address HABs," Wagner wrote. "Unlike a permit- and technology-driven TMDL approach, the 9E plan approach addresses non-point source pollution which is the overwhelmingly dominant source of nutrient pollution discharging into Owasco Lake."

How to comment To file a comment with the state Department of Environmental Conservation about whether Owasco Lake should be added to the impaired waters list, send an email to 4pwlinfo@dec.ny.gov and mail a correspondence to Water Assessment and Implementation Section, NYSDEC, Bureau of Water Assessment and Management, 625 Broadway, 4th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-3502.

