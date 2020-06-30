Public condemns Cayuga County legislator's Black Lives Matter comments

The local events in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were attended by local law enforcement officials, including Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck. Muldrow said all the conversations with police and local political leaders would be a "waste" if Dennison can make those comments.

Both Muldrow and the next speaker, Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson, said lack of public disapproval from other members of the Legislature was inadequate and harmful.

"Andrew Dennison has positioned himself through his words and deeds to be an enemy to social justice and that places my family and all other Black and brown people in Cayuga County in harm's way," Overstreet-Wilson said.

Eli Hernandez, president of the Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP, also said he expected the Legislature to take a stance as figures from nearby areas like Syracuse and officials such as state Assemblyman Gary Finch condemned Dennison's letter.

"When you have someone call Black folks idiots, call their own people that elected them names ... then you have to take action," Hernandez said.