Public encouraged to help track invasive spotted lanterfly in New York

A new online tool will allow the public to help New York state officials collect data on spotted lanternfly, a destructive pest that has gained a foothold in the state.
The invasive insect found in New York for the first time on Staten Island in August 2020 has now spread to Ithaca and other parts of the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier. Officials said the lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as maple trees, apple trees, grapevine and hops.
The new initiative, which launched this week, invites volunteers to sign up to survey a specific area, or grid, of land on iMapInvasives. This online, GIS-based data management system is used to assist citizen scientists and natural resource professionals to protect against the threat of invasive species. Volunteers will also enter data from their survey work into iMapInvasives.
A series of training webinars will be held to educate volunteers on how to identify lanternfly and tree-of-heaven, a plant that it commonly feeds on. Each training webinar will focus on a different life stage of insect based on the time of year that stage would be most likely found during survey. This winter, the training will focus on identifying egg masses. The training will also cover how to use iMapInvasives, how to sign up for a grid and track data, and details about land access.
The first webinar will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 23, and more information about the program, including upcoming webinars, can be found at nyimapinvasives.org/slf.
“This first-of-its-kind effort is a great next step in New York’s work to combat Spotted Lanternfly," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said in a news release. "The public has been key to our efforts in combating the spread of this invasive species for years. By expanding this call to action, we can continue to share knowledge and encourage awareness of SLF across New York, while also increasing the amount of ground we are covering.”
While lanternfly can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. They can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture, and firewood, and adult lanternfly can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item, or cling to clothing or hats, and be easily transported into and throughout the state.