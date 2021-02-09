Public encouraged to help track invasive spotted lanterfly in New York

A new online tool will allow the public to help New York state officials collect data on spotted lanternfly, a destructive pest that has gained a foothold in the state.

The invasive insect found in New York for the first time on Staten Island in August 2020 has now spread to Ithaca and other parts of the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier. Officials said the lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as maple trees, apple trees, grapevine and hops.

The new initiative, which launched this week, invites volunteers to sign up to survey a specific area, or grid, of land on iMapInvasives. This online, GIS-based data management system is used to assist citizen scientists and natural resource professionals to protect against the threat of invasive species. Volunteers will also enter data from their survey work into iMapInvasives.