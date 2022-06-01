Public encouraged to report harmful algal blooms for statewide mapping

Officials in New York state are encouraging the public to learn more about harmful algal blooms and to report suspected blooms so that they can be tracked and mapped.

Warmer weather means that blooms will begin appearing in waterways, and toxic algae has been an especially big problem in Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes region, where special filtration systems and continual testing of drinking water supplies have become routine protocols to protect public health.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health recently launched the 2022 HABs notification season with online resources including a HABs map and reporting system.

The reporting system allows both the public and trained citizens to send reports to the DEC. Once evaluated by DEC and DOH, the reports are posted to the state HABS page. The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed.

HABs have been monitored closely across the state since 2012, and hundreds of water bodies are monitored annually by DEC, DOH, state parks, academic institutions, and volunteer monitoring partnerships. Additional public health protections are provided by DOH oversight of regulated beaches and public water systems.

When it comes to HABs, the DEC encourages New Yorkers to:

• Know it - HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup, or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.

• Avoid it - People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface.

• Report it - If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC's website. Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.

While the exact cause of HABs is not fully understood, HABs usually occur in waters high in phosphorus and/or nitrogen. New York state has many programs and activities to reduce phosphorus and nitrogen from entering the water from surrounding lands, including stormwater permitting programs, funding for water quality improvement projects, and a nutrient law that restricts the use of phosphorus lawn fertilizer. DEC also continues to evaluate HAB mitigation technology and strategies.

"As we enter the warmer months, New Yorkers should be aware that the primary exposure to harmful algae blooms is through recreational contact. New York State beaches close swim areas when any suspicious blooms are sighted and New York State public drinking water supplies have effective protocols and treatment for HABs and toxins," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a news release. "It's easy to avoid risks by staying away from any discolored waters, blooms and scums and recreating in areas where the water is clear. People should always rinse off if they have had contact with a bloom and immediately seek veterinarian care if noticing any symptoms in your pets if they consumed bloom material or had contact with blooms."

