Public hearing set on proposal to split up Cayuga County public works department

A resolution to potentially dissolve the Department of Public Works is back in consideration by the Cayuga County Legislature.
The Legislature rescheduled a public hearing on a proposal to separate the DPW back into the highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments.
A public hearing on the proposal was scheduled for March 28 but then postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and New York State on PAUSE order.
The hearing, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, will be streamed on the county's YouTube channel immediately before the full Legislature meeting, and the public can call in with comments at (315) 609-8182. The county has been using the videoconferencing service 8x8 to hold Legislature and committee meetings, which they also stream live on YouTube.
The Legislature consolidated the four departments into a single administrative unit in October 2018. Then, on Aug. 9, Former DPW Director David Gardner fired Deputy Director Carl Martel before resigning the following Tuesday.
During a special meeting in September, several legislators supported a return to the original structure with multiple departments. Some felt the potential for greater efficiency and other benefits, like better budgeting, as a result of the change wasn't being met and have since called for the dissolution of the DPW.
When the date for the first hearing was unanimously approved in February, Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman felt there was broad support to reexamine the structure.
The language of the resolution says the Legislature is of the opinion that the departments run "more effectively and efficiently when oversight is central within each department."
The proposal for separating the DPW also establishes a superintendent position for each of the four departments. Previously, a foreman and operator positions were eliminated to hire the DPW supervisor and deputy supervisor.
McNabb-Coleman said in February she expected the departments' leadership titles to stay generally the same but members of the departments would be consulted on the structure going forward.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.