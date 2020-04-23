Public hearing set on proposal to split up Cayuga County public works department

During a special meeting in September, several legislators supported a return to the original structure with multiple departments. Some felt the potential for greater efficiency and other benefits, like better budgeting, as a result of the change wasn't being met and have since called for the dissolution of the DPW.

When the date for the first hearing was unanimously approved in February, Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman felt there was broad support to reexamine the structure.

The language of the resolution says the Legislature is of the opinion that the departments run "more effectively and efficiently when oversight is central within each department."

The proposal for separating the DPW also establishes a superintendent position for each of the four departments. Previously, a foreman and operator positions were eliminated to hire the DPW supervisor and deputy supervisor.

McNabb-Coleman said in February she expected the departments' leadership titles to stay generally the same but members of the departments would be consulted on the structure going forward.

