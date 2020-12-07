Public hearing Tuesday night for Cayuga County budget proposal

The public gets its chance this week to comment on the 2020 budget proposal for Cayuga County government.

The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday night will hold a public hearing on the spending plan, which would trim expenses by 0.77% while raising the property tax levy by 1.9%.

The $152.2 million proposal carries a tax increase that's well below the 5.7% cap on increases imposed by state law. One reason for the higher-than-normal cap is that Cayuga County has been below its limit in previous years and is able to carry forward the gap and apply it toward the 2021 limit.

Even though the tax levy would go up under the proposal, the county's overall average tax rate would decrease by 2% to $8.08 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The lower rate comes from an increase in the overall assessed value of property in the county. As a result, in cases in which an individual property owner's assessment is flat, there could be a small decrease in their county tax bill.

The hearing is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the hearing will be held virtually. Members of the public can make a comment by calling (315) 294-8051 at the meeting time.

The Legislature is expected to vote on the final budget at its final scheduled meeting of the year on Thursday, Dec. 10. The county's fiscal year starts on Jan. 1.

