UNION SPRINGS — Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took questions on topics like long-term monitoring and geological changes as part of a public meeting in Union Springs Thursday on the agency's proposed plan to clean up contaminants from the former General Electric site in Auburn.
Cleanup efforts to address the plume of groundwater contamination originating from the site, also known as the Powerex Facility, date back nearly two decades since tests in 2000 showed contamination of numerous residential and farm wells.
The plume, stretching from the plant in Auburn to the village of Union Springs, is divided into three separate areas, with the concentration of contaminants highest at Area 1 in Auburn and lowest in Area 3, closer to Union Springs.
In July, the EPA opened up a public comment period on a newly proposed plan to remediate groundwater contamination in Area 3. Areas 1 and 2 previously had plans developed as part of a 2013 plan, but public comments submitted at that time prompted a supplemental investigation into surface water and groundwater in Area 3.
Under the 2013 plan, Area 1 began in 2016 a process in which vegetable oil was injected into the ground to promote the growth of bacteria that break down the contaminants. For Area 2, the plan called for monitoring the natural attenuation of the contaminated groundwater.
Other previous actions included connecting affected residences to municipal water, installing treatment equipment to the Union Springs public water supply, and maintenance of existing treatment systems at the three affected farms.
The new plan for Area 3 recommends a process of monitored natural attenuation, in which naturally occurring physical, chemical and biological processes reduce the concentrations of contaminants.
The process is estimated to take roughly 30 years to return to groundwater standards, and the plan includes long-term monitoring, periodic reviews and certifications, and institutional controls.
According to the presentation from EPA staff on Thursday, the process was chosen based on existing data gathered that shows the degradation of contaminants is already occurring, and contaminants are decreasing in both surface and groundwater.
The question and answer portion of the presentation started with a question from Auburn resident Mike O'Neil, asking whether Owasco Lake has been sampled for contaminants from the site.
According to Remedial Project Manager Isabel Fredericks and Peter Mannino, Section Chief for the Western New York remediation section of Superfund sites, the lake was sampled as part of the initial investigation and showed no signs of contaminants, but O'Neil's recommendation to re-test would be added to the comment record.
Village of Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck and Cayuga County Director of Public Health Kathleen Cuddy both asked similar questions about what should happen should long-term monitoring of the site show either the current plan is not working or if conditions change.
Mannino said that the lengthy set of data from the site indicates the possible fracturing of bedrock to move the plume Shattuck was concerned is unlikely, and that the projected 30-year time frame for monitoring included the flexibility to make needed adjustments.
Other questions regarding long-term tracking of possible health impacts on affected residents or monitoring of gas wells within the plume were deferred to either the state Department of Health or DEC, as Mannino said they were out of the EPA's purview.
However, Mannino said they would reach out to the DEC, which is responsible for regulating gas wells, and a DOH representative in the audience also responded to the health concerns, saying there is too little data to determine both if someone was exposed and if that exposure caused any adverse effects.
EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Michael Basile concluded the presentation by noting that all the questions and comments during the discussion would be documented as part of the final Record of Decision for the plan.
Copies of the proposed plan and records of previous work on the site can be found at Auburn's Seymour Public Library, and more information is available online at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0204289.