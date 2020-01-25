Public input sought on Emerson Park programming

Public input is being sought on the Emerson Park programming plan.

A public session will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6. at the park's pavilion in Owasco, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development. A presentation on the plan's findings and recommendations will be given, with opportunity for public comment afterward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The "Emerson Park Programming Initiative will welcome the public to present and discuss the Emerson Park Programming Plan," the news release said.

The park's programming initiative is a part of the master plan for the park approved by the Cayuga County Legislature in 2015. Members of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, the firm the county is working with on programming, and county officials answered community members' questions and discussed the programming plan at a public meeting in December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0