A second remote meeting has been scheduled to update the public and collect feedback on monitoring aimed at reducing air pollution in Syracuse.

Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in some parts of the state in which a fleet of mobile monitoring devices began collecting data on greenhouse gases and other air pollutants to help direct strategies to reduce pollution by targeting emission sources in these communities, including the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The Department of Environmental Conservation this week said that a second round of meetings will be held to review the work already underway and provide opportunities for public input.

At these meetings, DEC staff will provide an overview of the initiative and present a preliminary review of the second quarter of air monitoring results specific to each community. Information will include how and where the air monitoring is being conducted on the street level and how DEC will compile and analyze the data to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored.

The DEC said it will also provide an update on the progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative and staff from DEC's Division of Air Resources and Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions and respond to feedback.

The meeting for the Syracuse area will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.

• Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mb6c612fb5636287fde90cb7713913344

• Meeting Number: 161 132 1232

• Meeting Password: air315

• Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500