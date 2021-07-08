Public invited to ask questions about Syracuse's I-81 highway project

The public is invited to ask questions over the phone or online in a discussion about the future of I-81 in Syracuse.

Rep. John Katko will be holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, to discuss I-81 and the ongoing negotiations in Congress regarding infrastructure legislation.

According to a news release, Katko invited representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation to listen in on the call and gather community feedback on the I-81 project.

The discussion comes as federal officials prepare to release the draft environmental impact statement for the project, which will trigger a public comment period.