Public invited to ask questions about Syracuse's I-81 highway project

The public is invited to ask questions over the phone or online in a discussion about the future of I-81 in Syracuse.
Rep. John Katko will be holding a Telephone Town Hall meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, to discuss I-81 and the ongoing negotiations in Congress regarding infrastructure legislation.
According to a news release, Katko invited representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation to listen in on the call and gather community feedback on the I-81 project.
The discussion comes as federal officials prepare to release the draft environmental impact statement for the project, which will trigger a public comment period.
“In Central New York, infrastructure continues to be at front of everyone’s mind. In our community, we have several in-demand infrastructure projects, including upgrades to our aging water systems and the long awaited I-81 project,” Katko said in a statement. “On this call, I’ll give an update on where the I-81 project stands, explain next steps, discuss the importance of the public comment period, and take questions from listeners. I’ll also provide an update on my work to advance comprehensive infrastructure legislation and secure much needed investments for local infrastructure projects, including I-81.”
To sign up for the meeting, fill out the form at katko.house.gov by 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, or listen to it live on Katko’s Facebook Page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.