Public masses in Auburn churches suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

Some Auburn churches have suspended public masses due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Closures have occurred at a rapid rate at the national and local levels to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. All Catholic churches in the Rochester diocese, including the Auburn area, have suspended masses.

The churches will stay open for prayer and candle lighting. Mass intentions will be kept, celebrated privately by priests, and weddings and funerals can still be held with under 50 people. All parish events are canceled until further notice.

Bishop Salvatore R. Matano, of the Diocese of Rochester, said in a news release Monday that public masses within the diocese are closed until further notice. Churches will still be accessible for private prayer, pending further regulations, "and as feasible in local situations, at the discretion of the pastor/administrator," the news release said.