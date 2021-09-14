 Skip to main content
Public may review Owasco Lake watershed management recommendations
ENVIRONMENT

Public may review Owasco Lake watershed management recommendations

Harmful algal blooms

A harmful algal bloom on Owasco Lake in Cayuga County is seen in the summer of 2017.

 The Citizen file

A watershed management plan for Owasco Lake that's been years in the making is taking another step this month with a public review of recommendations.

A public meeting Sept. 27 will provide an update on the process to incorporate the EPA Nine Key Elements into the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and the public will be able to review and comment on the watershed management recommendations and prioritization.

A nine elements plan outlines ways to improve water quality by identifying where different pollutants are coming from and how to reduce them. A plan for Owasco Lake began to be put together in 2016 following a summer when toxins from harmful algal blooms were detected in the drinking water from Auburn and Owasco's treatment plants.

This meeting will be held virtually and in-person, and registration is required.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 in conference rooms 1-3 at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus, 1879 West Genesee Road, Aurelius.

In-person participation is limited and may change due to COVID-19restrictions. Anyone entering the facility must wear a proper face covering at all times and remain 3 feet apart. To register, go to https://bit.ly/Owasco9EInperson.

The meeting will also be available as an online video conference. To register for the virtual meeting, go to https://bit.ly/Owasco9EP_PublicMeeting.

Questions may be directed to mwunderlich@cayugacounty.us.

