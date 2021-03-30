Public may vote on name for 'foster' penguin at Syracuse zoo

A baby penguin being raised by foster parents in Syracuse hasn't yet been named, but a public vote will decide what she will be called.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo said a Humboldt penguin chick hatched Feb. 4 that has been in the care of its penguin family will soon be ready to receive its daily diet of fish from the hands of keepers just like the rest of the 25-bird colony.

In a news release, the zoo said the chick is among more than 50 to hatch at the zoo since it established its colony of Humboldt penguins in 2006. The zoo has sent many birds to other accredited zoos and aquariums in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums as part of the Species Survival Plan for this species, whose wild population is listed as vulnerable in their habitat in South America.

The new chick has a non-traditional family that’s not unusual at the zoo. It is the offspring of one penguin pair, Juan and Rosalita, and the foster chick of another, Luis and Calypso.

The zoo said that since biological parents Juan and Rosie have a history of inadvertently breaking their eggs, the penguin team decided to give one of their eggs to another pair, Luis and Calypso, who are not recommended to breed by the SSP.