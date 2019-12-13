AUBURN — Several residents attended the second public hearing on a proposed law to ban polystyrene foam from use in Cayuga County food establishments.
The ban would prohibit the use of "all bowls, plates, cartons, cups, other containers, trays or other items designed for one time use" by all food establishments, including chain restaurants, in the county.
The Legislature heard input from five speakers Thursday night on the potential impacts the ban could have on the environment, consumers and public health.
They also received eight letters in opposition and two in support of the ban ahead of the second public hearing. The proposed law was drafted after Chairperson Tucker Whitman got 47 letters calling for a polystyrene ban in the county.
During the first public hearing on Nov. 26, members of the local environmental group Cayuga Climate Action and others spoke in support of the ban, with no one voicing opposition. But that wasn't the case on Thursday.
Incoming District 8 Legislator Hans Pecher took the podium to say the ban would be enacted too quickly and should be reconsidered. No action was taken to schedule a vote on the law before legislators adjourned until Jan. 2. As it's written in the draft, the law would take effect on Jan. 1 if the Legislature approves it before that time.
Roberta Massarini, deputy commissioner for the county board of elections, said she spoke to several businesses in and around Auburn that will have to raise prices to comply with the ban. The businesses were also concerned about having to let employees go if they lose business, Massarini said.
Because of potential health risks, Aurora resident Maryl Mendillo told legislators she currently doesn't frequent businesses that use polystyrene foam. The petroleum-based foam is a suspected "human carcinogen and neurotoxin," which is cited in the draft of the law.
Mendillo, who also spoke on behalf of a Town of Ledyard resident who wasn't present, noted that recycling the material is "economically infeasible." She argued that businesses should diversity their business model to protect jobs. "If they are not doing this, they will go the way of the typewriter," Mendillo said.
Don DelloStritto urged the Legislature to go even further with environmental measures in the future, specifically by prohibiting all single-use plastic on county property and at county-sponsored events.
And David Eckhardt, a retired water quality scientist from the Ithaca office of the U.S. Geological Survey, called the ban a "win-win outcome" for the county. He told legislators that polystyrene foam can kill wildlife if eaten, releases toxins into the air when burned by residents and takes up most of the county landfill.
As he held up a paper cup as an example, Echkardt suggested that local businesses work with the county and Cayuga Climate Action to make affordable batch orders on polystyrene alternatives.
"It is now time for Cayuga County to join this national movement to remove polystyrene waste from our landfills, roadsides, soils and waterways," he said.