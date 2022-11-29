Public vote underway to name elephant twins born at Syracuse zoo

Elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse will be named at the conclusion of a vote by the public.

The birth of twin Asian elephants at the zoo occurred on Oct. 24 in an event the zoo described at extraordinarily rare.

The zoo said that staff have been thrilled with how calves are doing, and an online poll on the zoo's website will determine what their names will be. Voting ends at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, and the names will be announced the following day.

The zoo announced the births earlier this month and said that elephant twins comprise less than 1% of elephant births worldwide. The zoo said that there had never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins in the United States, with the few successful twin births having taken place in their range countries in Asia and Africa and nowhere else in the world.

Visitors can see elephant twins daily from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 2:30 p.m. at their outdoor enclosure (weather dependent) and indoors at the Pachyderm Pavilion viewing windows.

