Public warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at Marietta pumpkin patch's hayride

The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of a confirmed COVID-19 case of an individual on a hayride at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch at 2901 Rose Hill Road in Marietta.

According to a press release issued Tuesday night, the hayride took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4:45 to 5 p.m. Members of the public who were on the hayride during that time may have been exposed. The individual was wearing a mask, but individuals were seated close together, raising the risk of exposure.

Health department investigators are in the process of identifying everyone who came in close contact with the individual and notifying them. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

If symptoms do develop, according to the health department, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.

