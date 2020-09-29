 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at Marietta pumpkin patch's hayride
ONONDAGA COUNTY

Public warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at Marietta pumpkin patch's hayride

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Antibody Drug

A researcher in May tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis.

 David Morrison, Eli Lilly via AP

The Onondaga County Health Department is warning the public of a confirmed COVID-19 case of an individual on a hayride at Tim’s Pumpkin Patch at 2901 Rose Hill Road in Marietta.

According to a press release issued Tuesday night, the hayride took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4:45 to 5 p.m. Members of the public who were on the hayride during that time may have been exposed. The individual was wearing a mask, but individuals were seated close together, raising the risk of exposure.

Health department investigators are in the process of identifying everyone who came in close contact with the individual and notifying them. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.

If symptoms do develop, according to the health department, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hubble Captures Amazing 'Stellar Snowflakes'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News