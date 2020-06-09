Public Works Committee discusses Emerson Park summer operations

The Cayuga County Public Works Committee passed a measure to waive fees at Emerson Park through the summer.
During its June meeting Tuesday afternoon, the committee moved to answer a number of questions about how Emerson Park will operate this summer as the county gradually phases into a full reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fees at Emerson Park were previously waived in April until July 1 in order to encourage social distancing while recreational businesses and restaurants were closed by state order in mid-March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The fee waiver will be extended until Aug. 28 if the full Legislature approves the resolution during its June 23 meeting.
This comes as numbers at Emerson Park have skyrocketed while residents are under quarantine. Attendance is up almost 200% when compared to last year, Parks Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto told legislators during the meeting.
The committee decided not to hire four seasonal employees who would've staffed the parking ticket booth, but did allow the building and parks department to move forward with hiring six security guards and a supervising security guard in light of increasing park use.
Other positions they approved included one maintenance crew leader and three cleaners -- which brought legislators to the question of whether the county should reopen park bathrooms based on how often they'd be able to clean and sanitize them.
"That's one of the biggest complaints we're getting about park usage right now is not having restrooms," Dello Strito said.
It will depend on how often they decided to clean and sanitize, once a day as recommended by the Center for Disease Control or several times as they do for other county buildings, Dello Stritto said.
Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, encouraged reopening the facilities so the county could be ready to accommodate events with more than 10 people in the park as soon as it is allowed on a statewide basis. Whether Emerson Park will be able to hold private events with more than 10 people this summer is still up in the air.
"I'm not saying jump the gun or anything," he said. "Whatever it takes to maintain them properly for the people that are using the park."
Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman pointed out they would be moving ahead of state parks, which continue to close their bathrooms, but hiring cleaners will allow them to get the ball rolling on reopening them.
"Have some faith we are trying to do things quickly but safely," she said.
In other news:
• The committee approved granting A&M Catering a catering contract for events at the Emerson Park Pavilion, which includes two ballrooms and a conference space.
A&M Catering, which also holds the current contract, was the only company to submit a response to the county's request for proposals. If approved by the Legislature, the three-year contract will begin in January 2023 at $82,000 and increase by $2,000 for the following two years.
