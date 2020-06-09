Public Works Committee discusses Emerson Park summer operations

"That's one of the biggest complaints we're getting about park usage right now is not having restrooms," Dello Strito said.

It will depend on how often they decided to clean and sanitize, once a day as recommended by the Center for Disease Control or several times as they do for other county buildings, Dello Stritto said.

Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, encouraged reopening the facilities so the county could be ready to accommodate events with more than 10 people in the park as soon as it is allowed on a statewide basis. Whether Emerson Park will be able to hold private events with more than 10 people this summer is still up in the air.

"I'm not saying jump the gun or anything," he said. "Whatever it takes to maintain them properly for the people that are using the park."

Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman pointed out they would be moving ahead of state parks, which continue to close their bathrooms, but hiring cleaners will allow them to get the ball rolling on reopening them.

"Have some faith we are trying to do things quickly but safely," she said.

