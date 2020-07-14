Public Works Committee supports analysis for a new Cayuga County water source

A plan to create a new water source and infrastructure in Cayuga County moved a little further along Tuesday evening.
The Cayuga County Public Works Committee supported allocating $82,000 from the fund balance to the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority to analyze how much it would cost to turn Cayuga Lake into a new source of drinking water for county residents.
The Legislature could establish the "multi-jurisdictional" Cayuga Regional Water District if property owners affected by the proposed district eventually vote in its favor. A portion of the funding requested Tuesday evening would cover informational material for those property owners, according to the resolution included in the committee's July meeting agenda.
A master plan prepared to address water and sewer infrastructure in the county recommended a new water district as the most cost-effective way to develop a regional water supply system. They also identified Cayuga Lake as an alternative to the current source, Owasco Lake, which often sees harmful algal blooms. The Legislature adopted the plan's recommendations in August.
CCWSA requested that Public Works approve funds for research to determine the parameters of the district, as well as the cost of pumps, pipes and hookups that would be installed to create it. Director of Operations Jeanine Wilson said the price tag for that work is beyond the authority's normal revenue customer base.
There was some hesitation among legislators about towns and villages potentially bearing part of the cost of creating and operating a water district not in their municipalities.
"I understand the need for it. I'm behind the project. I think the project needs to happen," Legislator Tucker Whitman, NOP-Sterling, said. But he wondered how they could justify asking someone to pay for a water district that isn't located where they live.
If the district is formed and a funding cap is established, Wilson said they could be able to reimburse the county. But they won't know until they move forward with the engineering plan and analyses CCWSA requested.
"We're at a juncture where it would be very helpful to have the funds move forward on this engineering plan," Wilson said.
Four legislators voted for the proposal, two legislators voted against. Legislator Hans Pecher, C-Venice, was opposed to the approval of the funds when they've been reluctant to spend on other projects in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We shouldn't do it. Not at this time," Pecher said.
The resolution was initially proposed to the committee Tuesday evening with an unspecified amount of money. An earlier engineering appraisal estimated the project to cost $150,000, but Wilson provided the $82,000 price to legislators before they voted on it.
Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, felt being able to provide water for drinking and industrial needs will continue to be important amid water scarcity caused by climate change.
"We should have systems in place for economic development," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
