Public Works Committee supports analysis for a new Cayuga County water source

CCWSA requested that Public Works approve funds for research to determine the parameters of the district, as well as the cost of pumps, pipes and hookups that would be installed to create it. Director of Operations Jeanine Wilson said the price tag for that work is beyond the authority's normal revenue customer base.

There was some hesitation among legislators about towns and villages potentially bearing part of the cost of creating and operating a water district not in their municipalities.

"I understand the need for it. I'm behind the project. I think the project needs to happen," Legislator Tucker Whitman, NOP-Sterling, said. But he wondered how they could justify asking someone to pay for a water district that isn't located where they live.

If the district is formed and a funding cap is established, Wilson said they could be able to reimburse the county. But they won't know until they move forward with the engineering plan and analyses CCWSA requested.

"We're at a juncture where it would be very helpful to have the funds move forward on this engineering plan," Wilson said.