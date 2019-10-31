Jami Floyd is coming to Auburn to learn as much as she is to teach.
The host of NPR's "All Things Considered" on WNYC will lead a panel discussion Saturday at the West End Theater in Auburn. Hosted by the Seward House Museum, the panel will focus on the state of news and politics today, as well as how it compares to the time of William H. Seward before and during the Civil War. The panel will also feature the museum's director of education, Jeff Ludwig, and journalists Robert Harding of The Citizen in Auburn, Marie Morelli of Advance Media New York in Syracuse and S. Celia Clarke of WSKG in Ithaca.
Speaking to The Citizen Wednesday, Floyd said she'll be spending her time before the panel at the Auburn museum learning about Seward with Ludwig and the staff there.
"It's a little bit of a visit and a little bit of a journalistic and intellectual mission," she said.
In her interview with The Citizen, Floyd was also asked about the idea of "fake news," interviewing political figures and more. Here's what she said:
Q. I see a lot of people say that the state of news and politics today is the worst it's ever been. But I always go back to Seward's time, before and during the Civil War, when the rhetoric seemed as bad, if not worse. How do you think news and politics today compares to back then?
A. Indeed, my first question to Jeff on the panel is going to be to give us context for that time and the very partisan way in which news was covered back in the 1850s and '60s. Because we have this notion, or at least some do, that objective presentation of news and facts has always been the way it's done. And that's really never been the way it's done (laughs). It's a very modern concept, really, starting in the 1950s with the post-Murrow era with Cronkite, Jennings, Brokaw, etc. If you go back to Seward, he was contending — and working — with a very partisan press, and that's the way it was done going all the way back to the founding of the country. The difference from today, I think Jeff will say, is that people were operating on the same set of facts. The sky was blue, the war was either happening or it wasn't. What we're seeing now is a shifting narrative of the underlying facts, and that's very dangerous. Because if we have a populace with one set of facts and another 30% with a purple sky and the other 30% isn't paying attention, that is very dangerous for our democracy. And that is what I think has changed.
Q. The notion of "fake news," even though it comes from President Trump, seems like it's permeated the culture way beyond his supporters. It seems like everyone has used that term at one point or another to describe news they don't like or disagree with. Has that been your experience?
You have free articles remaining.
A. It's become part of the lexicon, even in jest, to say "fake news." I think I may be guilty of it myself, saying it in jest. But it can be very dangerous for us to equate news or facts with fakery. It becomes difficult for consumers of news, now, to know what is real news and what is not. And we have a president who is calling the press "the enemy of the people." There are surveys that show at least a significant portion of his supporters agree with that. So we, as journalists, have to ask ourselves how we can reach those people — or can we reach them? We have to recognize that this notion of "fake news" is not an outlier anymore. It has become a mainstream notion. I don't know that everyone in America believes that all journalists aren't reporting the truth, but there is a lot of skepticism about what we do, how we do it and how accurately we do it. And a lot of that is our own fault, with commercial media, clickbaiting now that we're online, and the role we may have played in the 2016 election. But it's terribly important that we try to push back against the notion that news is not real. It's also important for us to distinguish between editorial and opinion. When we fail at that responsibility, that is a reason for a lot of skepticism and where this notion of "fake news" takes root.
Q. You've interviewed a lot of high-profile political figures during your career (Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker, etc.). As that skepticism and "fake news" have taken root over the past few years, have there been any moments in your interviews where you've seen that change firsthand?
A. One of our panelists, Robert Harding, interviewed Donald Trump during the 2016 election cycle right in the run-up to the election. I think he's the only upstate reporter who interviewed Trump. So we're going to talk about that. I've interviewed Trump, twice, but long before his political life. I have a sense of the man, but not as much as Robert does. So we'll talk about that. My approach when interviewing people is — I don't think you have to be mean and nasty, you just have to ask the question over and over again, as the BBC reporters do, until you get an answer. So the viewer sees there's a reason if you're not getting the answer. I have a background as an attorney, so I think having a little experience in the courtroom helps you as a journalist. But lately I tend to use the opportunity to help people understand our constitutional system, rather than holding people's feet to the fire.
Q. I understand there's also going to be an audience Q&A at this event. What are some of the most frequent questions you get at panels like this?
A. I just did a panel in New York about a month ago with Jim Acosta, Joy Reid and Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, along similar lines, about the press as positioned by Trump as the enemy of the people. And the questions we got were very much optimistic, but frightened: "What do I tell my children about the office of president of the United States of America?" "What about the future of our democracy beyond this presidency?" People are very much looking forward and very much concerned about our country and clearly very patriotic, but they're terribly worried with a long view. When I do the panel, and I do a lot, I ask a lot of questions about this moment. And Saturday we'll also talk about the past, which I think will encourage people, because we've been through some difficult times. We've had assassinations, the civil rights struggle, Watergate, and we've come through all those things and here we are. And we'll come through this.
Q. On that note of uncertainty, what do you see happening in the future when it comes to journalism and media?
A. First of all, I think it's critically important that we have vital, vibrant and vigorous journalists and journalism in a democracy, and that goes back to our founding. Some of the founders themselves were journalists. We always call it the Fourth Estate, and it's essentially written into the Constitution and the First Amendment. It's important that we have a spotlight on the three branches of government from the fourth, in journalism. I know there's a lot of suspicion of journalists, just as there's suspicion of attorneys. But you cannot have a democracy without journalists, and you cannot have a democracy without law. And the future is bright, because I think there's been a lot of revitalization of journalism lately. A lot of young students are going into journalism programs in college and there are also people wanting to come into journalism laterally because they understand the import of doing this work at this time. Obviously there is a major shift happening because of the advent of online media, and my greatest sadness is that I'm terribly worried for local news. I think about my favorite papers being in Jackson, Mississippi, and Baltimore, places I've traveled and worked. When I traveled as a cub reporter, the first thing I would do is grab a local paper. And that is becoming increasingly hard to do. As a profession, we have to think about the local city desk, the local city hall, the local police beat. What are we doing to keep an eye on regional and local communities, and reporting those? But I'm feeling increasingly hopeful about the profession going forward in the next decades and the next century. There's work to be done, to be sure, but I'm more optimistic than many. I think we have to regain the trust of the public, and we're doing that.
(Editor's note: This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.)