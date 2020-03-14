Questions about coronavirus? CNY hospital launches triage line

A Syracuse hospital launched a regional triage line to answer questions about the novel coronavirus.

Upstate University Hospital's COVID-19 triage line will be open until 11 p.m. Saturday. It will reopen from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Monday, it will be open 24 hours a day.

The phone number is (315) 464-3979. The line will serve 14 counties: Onondaga, Cayuga, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins.

According to a news release, volunteers will staff the triage line and a health care provider will be available to assist with calls.

The line is for coronavirus-related questions. If someone has symptoms of the virus — a cough, fever and shortness of breath — or may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they can call the triage line to receive guidance on what they should do next.

"Upstate's COVID-19 triage line is part of an ongoing effort to provide information to the public, while ensuring emergency departments and community physicians are not overwhelmed with non-emergency visits during this pandemic," the hospital said in a statement.

There are at least 524 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in New York, including cases in some of the counties served by Upstate's triage line. Positive tests have been reported in Broome, Herkimer, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.