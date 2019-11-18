Auburn's recently re-elected mayor and one of its state senators are guests this week on new episodes of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," which are produced by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will provide a city update on "Inside Government." That show will first air on Spectrum Cable channel 12 and be replayed on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Additional replays are set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the feed of Auburn Regional Media Access.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, on Spectrum 12, a new episoide of “Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenk and Joel Campagnola to discuss Nick’s Ride. The show replays at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on Spectrum 12 and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 via ARMA.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on Spectrum 12, "Inside Government" will host state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, to provide a state government update. That show replays at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on Spectrum 12, and also at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 via ARMA.
The week of new programming concludes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on Spectrum with "Inside Government" hosting Adam Effler, executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. A replay is set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on Spectrum 12. The show is also set to play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 via ARMA.
Audio from the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.