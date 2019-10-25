They are lifelong Auburnians. They are longtime elected officials in the city and Cayuga County. They are, both acknowledge, friends.
For the fourth time, Tim Lattimore and Michael Quill will square off in the Auburn mayoral race.
Quill, a Democrat, is seeking to become the first four-term mayor of Auburn since Lattimore's father, Paul. The elder Lattimore was mayor from 1968 through 1983.
Lattimore, a Republican, served as mayor from 2004 through 2007. He lost his re-election bid to Quill — the first of four electoral meetings between the two men.
2007
After winning the mayoral race in 2003, Lattimore served one term. During his tenure, he proposed eliminating fire and police chiefs and replacing them with a public safety commissioner. He sparred — on one occasion, literally — with members of the city council. He advocated for the construction of a casino in downtown Auburn.
Quill, a longtime firefighter and Auburn fire chief, retired from his post. He considered running for city council, but was persuaded to launch a bid for mayor instead.
There was a third candidate in the race: David Dempsey, who ran on the Independence line after losing to Quill in the Democratic primary.
It was a close race. On election night, Quill led by 42 votes with nearly 500 absentee ballots to count.
Once the absentees were counted, Quill won by 92 votes — 3,125 to 3,033 — over Lattimore. Dempsey received 757 votes in his third-party bid.
2011
After losing his re-election campaign for mayor, Lattimore successfully ran for a Cayuga County Legislature seat in 2009.
While serving as a legislator, he announced in 2011 that he would run for mayor. He briefly floated the possibility, if he defeated Quill, of holding both positions. But the city's code of ethics prohibits elected officials from holding another position.
Quill served his first term as mayor and decided to run for re-election, setting up a rematch between the two men. The campaign focused on economic development and other issues, such as the methane gas generator at the city landfill.
This time, the race was decided on election night. Quill won by 505 votes, 3,147 to 2,642.
2015
The trilogy. Lattimore announced he would run again for mayor. Quill sought a third term.
They agreed on some issues, such as addressing the opioid crisis, although they disagreed on how to achieve that goal. Lattimore supported hiring more police officers. Quill disputed whether more police officers would actually help reduce heroin and opioid abuse.
Quill highlighted the city's financial turnaround. Lattimore called for greater transparency. Quill also made restoring the city's housing stock a priority. Lattimore said he would aim to bring manufacturing back to Auburn.
The race wasn't close. Quill received 60% of the vote and defeated Lattimore by 1,067 votes — 3,045 to 1,978.
2019
Lattimore's message is similar to the one he ran on in 2015. He's eyeing a big project for Auburn that could bring in hundreds or thousands of jobs. He wants the city to play a role in the region's growing focus on unmanned aerial systems.
Running against Quill for a fourth time isn't due to any animosity between the two men. Lattimore says he wants what's best for his hometown.
"I have all the admiration in the world for the Quills," Lattimore said in a recent interview. "I went to school with Quills. My foreman used to be Donnie Quill."
He added, "If I drive Mike Quill to do something good, then I did my job as an Auburnian."
As lifelong Auburn residents, Quill said that he and Lattimore are friends. While they know each other in a personal capacity, they're quite familiar with each other's politics.
"Tim knows what I have up my sleeve and I know what Tim has up his sleeve," Quill told The Citizen. "I see him quite often. We have a nice chat. We have children who are about the same age. Tim Lattimore, like Mike Quill, is one of Auburn's characters."
Quill concluded a recent interview with praise for his longtime political foe.
"Tim always has had the city of Auburn and Cayuga County in his heart. There's no denying that," he said. "We just have different ways of accomplishing our goals."
Quill is running on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn Party lines. Lattimore has been endorsed by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties. Libertarian Party candidate Brett Tracy is also on the ballot.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.