'Raise my voice': Seneca Falls demonstrators argue against Supreme Court confirmation

SENECA FALLS — Nancy Murray had never been involved with political activism until the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

Murray, one of over 100 people at a demonstration held by the Women March in Seneca Falls organization in the town Saturday, said that after Trump made several derogatory remarks against women she was shocked that he was elected.

She and her fiancé, Jeff Luciano, had attended the first Women March event in Seneca Falls in 2017, and have been to each one since. With Luciano by her side at the demonstration Saturday at Academy Square, Murray said she felt back in 2017 and now that she had to get involved and show support for women's rights and women political candidates.

"I just felt like I had to come out and raise my voice against it," she said.

She said she and Luciano wanted to come to Seneca Falls because it's "the birthplace of women's rights." The area has long been called that since it was the site of the first women's rights convention in 1848.