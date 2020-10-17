'Raise my voice': Seneca Falls demonstrators argue against Supreme Court confirmation

SENECA FALLS — Nancy Murray had never been involved with political activism until the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.
Murray, one of over 100 people at a demonstration held by the Women March in Seneca Falls organization in the town Saturday, said that after Trump made several derogatory remarks against women she was shocked that he was elected.
She and her fiancé, Jeff Luciano, had attended the first Women March event in Seneca Falls in 2017, and have been to each one since. With Luciano by her side at the demonstration Saturday at Academy Square, Murray said she felt back in 2017 and now that she had to get involved and show support for women's rights and women political candidates.
"I just felt like I had to come out and raise my voice against it," she said.
She said she and Luciano wanted to come to Seneca Falls because it's "the birthplace of women's rights." The area has long been called that since it was the site of the first women's rights convention in 1848.
Melina Carnicelli, a former Auburn mayor and an organizer of Saturday's demonstration, said before the event that its main purpose was for "calling our representatives to action" to delay the U.S. Senate confirmation to fill the seat of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September, before the 2020 presidential election. The Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's nominee, finished this week. She is expected to be confirmed later this month. The Seneca Falls demonstration was being held in solidarity with similar events throughout the country.
Carnicelli said the seat to not be filled until the race for the White House has been resolved.
"That's a very important part of our democracy right now because we certainly want all the people who have already voted in this next presidential election and those millions that will vote Election Day, Nov. 3, to have their voice heard in regard to filling that seat," she said.
The Seneca Falls organization also wanted to remind people to consider early voting in their New York locales starting Oct. 24, Carnicelli added. The demonstration was also for "fair and equal treatment in our country and in our democracy around women's rights," she said.
People at the demonstration Saturday held signs referencing Ginsburg, Trump, the presidential campaign of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, the Black Lives Matter movement and more. Images and sayings were drawn in chalk on the nearby sidewalk, including images of Ginsburg and the lace collar she often wore. People honked their car horns as they drove by throughout the hour-long demonstration. At one point a voice could be hard saying "Vote Trump!" with a series of boos following in response.
Armed with a sash that read "Votes for Women" and a pin endorsing Democrat Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race, Rebecca Ruggles said she was "really angry that the Republicans are ramming through the Supreme Court nomination." Though she noted Barrett "strikes me as a very interesting, intelligent, upstanding woman representing her point of view," Ruggles feels the Republican leadership's actions are unfair. She said she was also happy people were honoring Ginsburg, and added that she was interested in the various signs and buttons connected to voting.
"It's really democracy in action," Ruggles said. "Urging people to vote because they don't like what's happening, or they do like what's happening, just urging people to vote."
Also out at the event were Maira Holt, Natalie Meyer and sisters Bella and Sophia Euchi. Each wore sweatshirts that said "My Body. My Choice. My Rights" on the front and #Imspeaking on the back, in reference to what Harris said to Vice President Mike Pence at one point during the Vice Presidential Debate earlier this month. The four said they wanted to support equal rights for women.
"Our rights are still up for debate, which is a problem," Meyer said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
