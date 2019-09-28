AUBURN — People holding signs and wearing shirts with slogans gathered for a rally in Auburn Saturday to express their concerns about New York's Reproductive Health Act, legislation that strengthened abortion rights in the state.
Cayuga County Loves Life, which was founded earlier this year, held a similar rally in February with around 200 people in attendance. The event on Saturday, which began at Veterans Memorial Park and proceeded to city hall, drew an estimated 250.
Mary Ann Turek and Fernando Escobedo, both board members with the group, criticized the Reproductive Health Act, especially with regard to abortions that could happen at any time during a pregnancy.
"Life should be precious for all of us. Not just life that is already outside of the womb, but the life inside the womb," Escobedo said.
Rick Nila brought a sign he made with the words "Abortion is murder." He said the issue is black-and-white for him, adding that he felt all humans should have "the very basic right to live, to breath and grow."
Mary Ellen Ducayne sang as attendees at the park marched to city hall. As they made their way through the streets of downtown Auburn, they repeated chants such as "Our politicians need to know, Roe v. Wade has got to go," referencing the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States. The RHA codified many abortion-related rights from that decision. Clergy members and politicians such as Cayuga County legislator Tim Lattimore, the Republican candidate for Auburn mayor this year, were in attendance.
Attendees spread out along the front of city hall. Some cars honked throughout the event and a man in the passenger seat of a truck waiting at a stop light in front of city hall could briefly be heard criticizing the event. Some attendees, including Trisha St. Germain, held their signs in the direction of the road instead of the rest of the crowd.
On the steps of city hall, Rick Ducayne Sr. thanked attendees, religious and political figures and others before introducing his daughter, Anna Ducayne, a nursing student and co-founder of the Cayuga County Loves Life. Anna, 20, told attendees she has seen the effects abortions have had on women firsthand.
"Even when I have heard, 'I did it because I don't want to stay connected to that person for the rest of my life,' I hear, 'I don't have any regrets, I feel as though I did the right thing,'" even as they say these things, they say it with tears in their eyes, and if abortion is health care. Why are they so heartbroken?" she said. "If abortion is just a choice, why do they have such a hard time making it?"
Jim Havens, host of the radio show "Love Will End Abortion," said that he wouldn't exist if his great-grandmother had accepted the abortion she was recommended in the 1930s. He told the crowd about a "responsibility that calls us out of ourselves to see the human dignity of others and to step in and to care for them as we can."
Havens said the number of abortions happening every day in the United States is a "massive, ongoing human rights atrocity."
Bryan Kemper, the youth outreach director for Priests for Life, encouraged people to "love your neighbor as yourself."
Kemper added that when his granddaughter sits on his lap and asks him "'Grandpa, when they were killing babies, what did you do?'" he said he knew how he would be able to reply.
"I'm going to be able to tell her that I stood up. That I loved my neighbor as myself. What are your descendants going to say about you?" Kemper said.
The Rev. Justin Miller, who co-founded Cayuga County Loves Life with Anna Ducayne, said people who have been affected by an abortion can reach out to organizations such as Project Rachel in the Diocese of Rochester, which "has a network of specially trained priests, religious, counselors, and laypersons who accompany anyone struggling in the aftermath of abortion," according to the diocese's website.