Rap legend Nas returning to state fair on opening night

Six years after drawing one of the biggest crowds in New York State Fair history as a last-second replacement, rap legend Nas will return to the fair for a concert on its opening night.
The "Illmatic" artist will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
In a news release, the fair said Nas drew more than 30,000 fans to Chevy Park in 2015, the eighth largest concert audience in fair history.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring back an artist of his stature. It’s the perfect way to kick off the 2021 Fair,” fair director Troy Waffner said.
The fair is planned to be in an outdoor format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and based on current state guidance, buildings will not be open except for some bathrooms.
To fair earlier announced that to comply with limits on attendance, $3 admission tickets will only be sold online and only to the safe capacity limits of the grounds. Tickets will be good only for the date of the fair for which it is purchased, and concerts are free with admission.
Previously announced acts include:
• RATT Saturday, Aug. 21 (time TBA)
• Brothers Osborne, Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.
• REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.
• Sister Sledge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.
• Vixen and Great White, Saturday, Aug. 28 with time to be announced.
• Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
• Halestorm, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
• Sheena Easton, Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.
• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, Sept. 2 with time to be announced
Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. Attendance will be limited. Concertgoers will need a ticket to enter the concert area in addition to the $3 admission ticket to the fair. Concert area tickets will be free of charge and available until the attendance limit is reached. Food and beverages will be available inside the concert area. Families and groups will be assigned to a designated area from which they can watch the concert.