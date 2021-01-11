Rapid COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled in Cayuga County this week

Free testing clinics for people who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are scheduled for Cayuga County residents this week.

Three rapid-result testing clinics are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Thursday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 16, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Attendees should be prepared to wait on-site for up to 30 minutes for their results. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be enforced. People seeking to be tested should park in the parking lot — not in the circle in front of the pavilion — and follow the signs.

The clinics are for Cayuga County residents, and appointments are required.

Appointments may be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the "COVID-19 Clinic" button. People wishing to be tested must provide their legal name, home address, phone number, email address (to receive results through the portal) and insurance information.

If the insurance policy is under another person’s name, include that person's legal name and date of birth. People who do not have insurance should write "no insurance" in each required field.