Raw water toxin levels lower in Auburn treatment plant

Harmful algal bloom toxin levels decreased this week in raw water sampled at the Auburn filtration plant, while the treated drinking water tests continued to show no toxins.

Samples taken Monday and Wednesday on raw water drawn from Owasco Lake into the city's treatment facility showed 4.4 and 0.8 parts per billion of microcystin, respectively, the Cayuga County Health Department reported on its website. While those levels remain elevated, they are well below the record high sample of 17.7 part per billion reported on a sample taken Sept. 20.

The city of Auburn and the town of Owasco operate separate treatment plants that draw raw from different parts of the lake. The health department has also been sampling water at the Owasco facility, and this week reported raw water readings of 0.28 on Wednesday and an unmeasurable level on Monday.

Throughout the late summer and early fall as raw water has contained toxins, the carbon filtration systems at both plants have been operating and keeping the treated water safe, the health department reports.

Out of precaution, the health department has said the public should take steps to be prepare in case it becomes unusable. The department urges residents to keep a gallon of clean water in storage per person in the household, and to have a three-day supply of that storage amount.

"Now is a good time to make sure you and your family have enough water stored in case there was a water emergency," the department said.

Owasco Lake water treated by the city of Auburn serves city residents as well as public water customers in the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2 and the villages of Port Byron, Weedsport and Cayuga.

In addition to serving its residents, Owasco provides drinking water to residents in the Fleming Consolidated Water District.

The stored water supply recommended by the health department can come from the tap, the department said, as long as it's kept in "clean, food grade plastic or glass containers that seal tightly." Keep the supplies out of the sunlight, and replace them every six months. Store-bought water should have the New York State Department Health Department certification on the product label.

"All bottled water should be stored in a cool location away from direct sunlight.

For more information, visit www.cayugacounty.us/health or call (315) 253-1560.