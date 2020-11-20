Razor-thin margin could decide Brindisi-Tenney race for US House seat

ALBANY — A rematch between a former Republican congressional member and the Democrat who ousted her from office two years ago has come down to a just a few dozen votes, with a judge likely to play a role in the final outcome.

Republican Claudia Tenney is vying to reclaim her seat in Congress from U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, the Democrat, in a district that stretches from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, east of Syracuse.

She had a lead of more than 28,000 votes on Nov. 3, but absentee ballots have highly favored Brindisi.

County election boards have withheld information about the current count from the public, but Tenney's campaign put the current gap at around 100 votes, while Brindisi's campaign says it could be less than 100.

That could make the outcome dependent on a judge's examination of rejected and challenged ballots. A court hearing was scheduled before Justice Scott J. DelConte in Oswego County on Friday to chart what happens next.

Tenney said she's confident her thin lead will hold.

"This process has been long, but it is critical that every legal vote be counted and accounted for," she said. "Now that it is done, I am confident that I will be certified the winner soon."