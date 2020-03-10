READ: Harriet Tubman's 1913 obituary in The Citizen

Big Reward for Her Capture.

She established a headquarters at Cape May, N. J., and in the Fall of 1852 disappeared from her usual haunts to reappear in a few weeks with nine fugitives. Then the Fugitive Slave Law drove her from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York into Canada, her only refuge. With Thomas Garrett, the well known Quaker abolitionist of Wilmington, Del., she aided in freeing over 3,000 slaves, her personal conduct taking 300 of them into Canada. Through Garrett she met the leaders in the Anti-Slavery movement and soon had established her Underground Railway, stations being located in every abolitionist center wherein fugitives were concealed and fed by day and aided on their way to Suspension Bridge and Canada by night. Journey followed journey to the South and Harriet's depredations became so great among the slaves that the Legislature of Maryland was forced to act and a reward of $12,000 was put on her head while slave owners privately banded together and put up $40,000 for her capture. Detectives everywhere, North and South, were on the watch for her and she had many narrow escapes, but a divine providence seemed to watch over her. Many times she sat huddled in Southern railway trains while the cars used by the "(black people)" were placarded inside and out with rewards for her capture persons actually shoved her aside to read the bills. Harriet in her ignorance not knowing the import of the signs. On one occasion she went back to her own home and found a former overseer, who knew her well, coming down the street. Her ready wit had caused her to prepare for such an emergency. On entering the town she had purchased two chickens which she tied together, and as she carried them along the highway she was unsuspected. When about to be confronted by her former overseer she allowed one of the chickens to escape and giving chase created a laugh but eluded close inspection and probable discovery. She laughed last. Her remarkable career is filled with such incidents and that a complete volume on her life has not been written leaves a peculiar vacancy in Abolitionist bibliography.