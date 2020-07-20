Read: New York State Sheriffs' Association proposals, local reaction

Unfortunately, recent attitudes fostered toward the police in some cases have excused or even glamorized resistance to lawful authority. When an individual refuses to comply with a lawful order, the police officer is faced with a choice between walking away from the wrongdoer or taking some action. Action often leads to reaction, and escalation begins. Officers are trained in de-escalation, but that requires some cooperation on both sides. When escalation begets escalation, tragedy can result. An officer’s split-second reaction to a perceived threat may perhaps later be thought to be all wrong by those observing the incident after the fact, under no pressure or stress, but police officers do not often have the luxury of cool reflection before taking action. We call upon the Legislature and the Governor to enact the following two proposals in order to reemphasize the importance of citizen compliance with directives of law enforcement officers. There is a time and place to question an officer’s actions but not in the middle of the street when the officer is under the pressure of trying to bring a situation under control for the safety of the public.