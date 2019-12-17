Delevan Street homicide: Three charged in Auburn man's shooting death
Cayuga County breweries, including Auburn's Prison City, expanding
Tim Locastro's MLB success, first major league HR at Yankee Stadium
Two Auburn-area police officers die of 9/11-related illnesses
Lake Ontario flooding affects Fair Haven, northern Cayuga County
Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius, longtime home of Babe Ruth Baseball, abandoned
Parolee goes missing, captured in Skaneateles
Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival changing its name
Auburn meth lab bust
Auburn police officer demoted, target of criminal investigation
Lawsuits alleging sexual abuse filed against Auburn schools, businessman
Auburn finalizes projects for $10 million state grant
Bassmaster returns: Pro fishing tournament held on Cayuga Lake
Harriet Tubman: $20 bill delay, park progress, church fire and movie
Turmoil at Auburn Community Hospital: Lawsuits, labor disputes
Future of the Auburn Doubledays in doubt as MLB seeks to eliminate teams
Falcon Park renovation: New turf installed, CCC teams begin playing at facility
Cayuga County Administrator Justin Woods fired; county emergency management office leadership changes
2019 elections: Quill wins re-election, Locastro wins seat on Auburn City Council, two newcomers elected to county Legislature