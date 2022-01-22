Reading isn't ruff: Children cuddle up with a dog and a book at Weedsport library

WEEDSPORT — During the hustle and bustle of children scurrying from one book shelf to the other at the Weedsport Free Library, in the middle of it all was one calm, gentle dog.

A Labradoodle named Koa served as a reading dog at the library Saturday for a program where children read to her, as she is a wellness services animal certified with the Pet Assisted Wellness Services of Central New York program. Koa, with her "dog parent" Ruth Schussler in tow, was the library's first reading dog and has been participating since the facility's program started in the fall. Having a furry friend with them is meant to encourage children to read. Schussler noted Koa's name means "hope" in ancient Hebrew. The canine has been with the PAWS of CNY for over six years, but she started as a reading dog for the library in September.

Soaking up the sun from a nearby window at the library Saturday, Koa received pets from Atticus Quill as he read a book in the "Amulet" graphic novel series to the dog. Megan Quill, mom to Atticus, 9, said she took her son to the event because it combines reading and dogs.

"It puts two interesting things together," Megan said.

Later, Koa laid down with her head up as friends Stella Springer, and Neveah Brown, both 9, pet her. Koa sniffed Stella at one point as the girl read, with the dog's eyes occasionally darting around her surroundings. Kimberly Springer, who had a group with her that included daughter Stella and family friends Neveah and Hazel Pickering, said the children love interacting with Koa.

"Getting them to read more out loud, right now that's a skill they're working on at school," Kimberly said. "A lot of them are a little bit shy when it comes to reading out loud, so this helps them do it without that focus on themselves, they're focusing on the dog."

Linda Quinn, the Weedsport library's assistant director and the director for children's programs, said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that other libraries in the state have held reading dog programs and she wanted the Weedsport facility to have one as well. When children are reading to Koa, Quinn continued, they're not worrying about stumbling over words as they read to their four-legged pal.

"It's just fun, the kids' love it. They snuggle up with Koa," Quinn said.

She said she originally reached out to PAWS of Central New York, who got her in touch with Schussler and Koa. Schussler said that Saturday would be Koa's last day as a reading dog with the library. At age 12, Koa has been busy with duties such as her service with the library and work at the Auburn drug court, but she will now be going into "semi-retirement," Schussler said, although Koa will continue to participate in a pet program at an airport in Syracuse. Schussler's other dog, Simcha, 2, will be taking over as the library's reading dog and assuming the drug court work. Schussler said Koa is still healthy but noted her age.

At one point when many of the children were in one corner of the library, Koa bolted up. Schussler briefly placed her hand on Koa's head, softly but firmly said "No," and pet her, which prompted Koa to sit back down.

Hazel's mom Sarah Pickering sat with her son Noah, 2, and Koa at one point, as Sarah read to the boy and the dog. Later, Sarah's husband, Thomas, read to their other son, Everett. Sarah, who is on the library's board of trustees with Megan and Kimberly, said she appreciates the program. Hazel explained what her favorite part of reading to Koa is.

"I like how soft (she) is and it helps me concentrate on reading," Hazel said.

Quinn praised Schussler and Koa and noted how well Koa had done as the library's reading dog.

"She's been wonderful. The kids are not afraid of her at all. She's the sweetest dog," Quinn said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.