'Real people are doing this': Auburn woman part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Muhlnickel also started sharing her experiences with the trial on Facebook. There, she's seen firsthand the skepticism some people have toward COVID-19 and its vaccines. She's been called a "virus shedding sheep," she said, even though she's explained that the vaccine does not contain the virus itself, but harmless protein components of it. Others have told her they can't believe she's still alive.

Discouraging as some of the comments have been, Muhlnickel keeps the dialogue going in hopes of educating the people who post them.

"I wish people would do more scientific research and less YouTube research," she said. "I didn't get a microchip. My DNA has not been changed."

In August, a month after her first injection, Muhlnickel returned to Upstate for her second. This time, her reaction was worse: aches, chills and exhaustion, plus the same arm pain. She never developed a fever, as Pfizer asked her to call her doctor if her temperature rose above 99.9 degrees. But she "felt like crap" for about 24 hours, she said. The next day, once again, she was back to normal.