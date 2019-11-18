SHERWOOD — About 70 people gathered in the small hamlet of Sherwood Sunday to celebrate the birthday of one of their own, Emily Howland. Howland, an abolitionist, teacher, suffragist and friend dedicated most of her 102 years to making a change in the world, and “doing all one is capable of thus fulfilling one’s mission” which was one of her mottos.
The celebration 192 years after Howland's birth was kicked off with a presentation by Larry Bell, vice president/secretary of the Howland Stone Store Museum.
Bell featured Emily Howland’s personal photo album, which was bought two years ago by the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture for approximately $160,000. The most famous photograph in the album is a picture of young Harriet Tubman, who was Howland’s friend, and leader in the abolitionist movement. As well, it features one of the only photos of John Willis Menard, the first African American elected to the House of Representatives.
Bell’s carefully researched presentation chronicled Howland’s life from beginning to end. The presentation featured actual quotes from letters that Emily had written during her lifetime, along with many other tidbits of information from a variety of sources outside of the album.
“Usually when it comes to history, the problem is finding credible sources, but with Emily it was not that way. I like to think hers is straight from the horse’s mouth,” he said.
Emily’s Quaker belief that “all have a divine spark” made Bell think that Emily “got a call” to promote equality for all. Her life work was to help others — first, slaves who had made their way north; then, freedmen, and then the women’s suffragists.
Raised in an environment where equality meant equality for everyone, Emily’s passion was ignited by the people around her, especially her father, Slocum, who also was an abolitionist, successful businessman and influencer. In fact her family home was one of the safe houses on the Underground Railroad.
“She was surrounded by abolition speakers, their literature, and even freedom seekers,” said Bell. He added some freedom seekers felt safe enough to stay in the area. “Fifty-one families stayed in the town of Ledyard. That’s the most in this area, outside of Auburn,” Bell said.
Emily’s journey first led her to a school in Philadelphia run by ardent social activist Mary Grew.
“Here she started to become connected to the social activist network,” said Bell.
Then after a 10-year stint at home, and a heartfelt plea to her mother to let her go after her dream, Emily followed a track that would result in over 50 schools, mostly in the south, with her name affiliated with them.
She would also live and work in temporary government shelters set up for African Americans moving north, teach black children and adults, supervise teachers, convince her father to buy land so she could parcel it out to African Americans, secure supplies and more. Her work led her to the Myrtilla Miner’s Normal School for Colored Girls in Washington, D.C., the first school beyond primary for black students (before the slaves were freed); Camp Barker, a temporary shelter that housed over 1000 African American families following the Emancipation Proclamation; General Lee’s abandoned plantation, also turned into a shelter where former slaves were now paid to grow crops to feed the Union Army, and more.
Emily used everything in her power to help former slaves have a better life by using her money, influence and determination. She placed willing young people in northern homes to learn trades and get an education. She taught children and adults to read, write and do arithmetic, and even sent people to college.
When she came home following the war she continued her work in education and eventually got involved in the women’s suffrage movement.
“It is remarkable how one person can really do it all,” said Patricia White, a Howland descendent.
So much so that in 1926, at the age of 99, Howland was the first and only woman for many years to come to receive an honorary doctorate from the SUNY system for her work in education. Over half of her estate was left to 37 schools.
Sunday's presentation ended with a birthday song and cake.