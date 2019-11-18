Emily Howland's words

Below is a copy of the letter Emily Howland, then 29, sent to her mother to persuade her allow Emily go and follow her dream. The letter started a 71-year career as a human rights activist:

May I give a little of my life to degraded humanity? May I work a little while for that class that has enlisted my closest sympathies? May I try if I really can to make the world a little better for having lived in it? Can’t thee spare me a while to do what I think my portion? I want to do something which seems to me worthy of life and if all my life is to go on as have the last ten years, I know I shall feel at the end of it as tho’ I had lived in vain, others with perhaps not as much capacity had reared noble, worthy families, contributed their share to the world and I had done nothing, dwindled away.

´For the last thirteen years I have been busy about nothing, it did not satisfy me, it never can, until I have done something more.

´With the most despised and forlorn, my heart is, let me go to them and see what good I can do them.

July 29, 1857

Srouce: Cornell University papers, Patricia Gaffney’s short bio of Emily