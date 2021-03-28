'Recipe for disaster': State cites Cayuga County farm after manure overflows

"To me it sounds like mismanagement," said Dr. John Cosachov, the board's president.

He noted that March is a time of year when farms are typically preparing for snow melt and heavy rain events, so it's troubling to hear that one allowed its manure storage levels to exceed capacity.

"If the lagoon is already at the point where it's at the point of brimming, that's a recipe for disaster," he said. "It sort of suggests to me that there's a level of 'I don't care' here."

The board asked if a heavy rain or melting event contributed to the March 7 spillover, but O'Connor said there is no indication that was the case. National Weather Service records show that a cumulative total of 0.13 inches of precipitation fell in nearby Auburn from March 1-7.

Board member Keith Batman, a county legislator whose district includes some land owned by Ashland Farm, asked O'Connor to keep the board informed of the financial penalties levied on the farm and he suggested the county let the DEC know that a significant fine is appropriate.

"If the investigation indicates that it really was just negligence, there's a big difference between that and an accident," Batman said. "I would hope that DEC is aware of those differences."