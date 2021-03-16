 Skip to main content
Red Creek COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to Cayuga County senior residents, teachers
COVID-19

Red Creek COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to Cayuga County senior residents, teachers

  • Updated
Mall Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG

Auburn firefighter Jeffrey Salvage administers a COVID-19 vaccine while working at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

As part of a previously announced partnership with county aging offices, Kinney Drugs is planning a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early April that will be open to older residents in Cayuga and Wayne counties.

The clinic, which will vaccinate up to 1,000 people, will be held April 2 at the Red Creek Community Center, 6592 South St., Red Creek.

Senior residents age 60 and older, and teachers of any age, can sign up for the clinic by calling their respective county aging office. Cayuga County residents should call (315) 253-1226, ext. 3, and Wayne County residents should call (315) 946-5624.

Transportation assistance may be available, and the clinic is handicapped accessible. Attendees will need an identification card and an insurance card or Medicare card at the clinic.

Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties are all part of program that launched this month for seniors in partnership with Kinney Drugs and the nonprofit Association on Aging in New York.

