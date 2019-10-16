A Red Creek man is facing charges stemming from a reported bank robbery in the village of Cato Tuesday afternoon.
There was a large police response after the attempted robbery was reported at Community Bank on West Main Street in the village. The suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, state police said. The suspect also claimed in the note that he had a gun.
The suspect fled the bank on foot. During the search for the man, state police said a suspicious vehicle was found parked along Veley Road in the town of Ira. After finding the vehicle, there was a report of a residential burglary on Veley Road. The suspect fled that scene on a bicycle.
Troopers found the suspect pushing a bicycle near the vehicle on Veley Road.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Jason Ingleston, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary, both class C felonies. He is being processed at the state police in Auburn, according to a news release.
Cayuga County sheriff's deputies assisted with the investigation, state police said.