Police apprehend a man suspected of robbing the Community Bank in the village of Cato.

 Kevin Rivoli

A Red Creek man is facing charges stemming from a reported bank robbery in the village of Cato Tuesday afternoon. 

There was a large police response after the attempted robbery was reported at Community Bank on West Main Street in the village. The suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, state police said. The suspect also claimed in the note that he had a gun. 

The suspect fled the bank on foot. During the search for the man, state police said a suspicious vehicle was found parked along Veley Road in the town of Ira. After finding the vehicle, there was a report of a residential burglary on Veley Road. The suspect fled that scene on a bicycle. 

Troopers found the suspect pushing a bicycle near the vehicle on Veley Road. 

Jason Ingleston, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary, both class C felonies. He is being processed at the state police in Auburn, according to a news release. 

Cayuga County sheriff's deputies assisted with the investigation, state police said. 

