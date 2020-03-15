Red Creek man killed in Wayne County crash

State police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in the Wayne County town of Wolcott Saturday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
Troopers said James Gardner, 71, of Red Creek, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 104 and Ridge Road. Gardner was traveling east on Ridge Road and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Todd Sigeti, 30, of Lititz, Pennsylvania. The collision occurred around 9:55 a.m.
Sigeti was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said the State Police Commercial Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and the investigate is continuing.