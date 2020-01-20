Red Cross: Flu season contributes to 'critical shortage' of blood

The Red Cross is holding several blood drives in Cayuga County in the upcoming weeks as it seeks to address a "critical shortage" of its blood supply in the region.
The organization is accepting donations of all blood types, but is especially in need of type O positive blood. It's the most transfused blood type and can be used for patients with any blood type in medical procedures and emergencies. The Red Cross currently has a "less than three-day" supply of it, according to a Monday news release. A rise in flu cases and winter weather have kept many people from donating in recent weeks.
People can donate blood in Auburn on Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St.; on Jan. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Arc of Seneca Cayuga at 1521 Clark St. Road; and on Feb. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nucor Steel, 25 Quarry Road.
In Aurora, people can donate blood to the Red Cross on Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wells College, 170 Main St. Donations can also be made in Union Springs on Feb. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lions and Masonic Lodge, 257 Cayuga St., and in Skaneateles on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St.
To give blood or platelets, donors can also make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the blood donor skill on Alex Echo devices.