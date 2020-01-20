Red Cross: Flu season contributes to 'critical shortage' of blood

To donate

In Auburn:

• Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St.

• Jan. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Arc of Seneca Cayuga at 1521 Clark St. Road

• Feb. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nucor Steel, 25 Quarry Road.

In Union Springs:

• Feb. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lions and Masonic Lodge, 257 Cayuga St.

In Aurora:

• Feb. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wells College, 170 Main St.

In Skaneateles:

• Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St.