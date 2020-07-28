Red Cross: Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is urging people to help alleviate an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma and has scheduled two blood drives in Cayuga County.

According to a news release, the demand for convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19, has more than doubled over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increased across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

People who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.