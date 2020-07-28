Red Cross: Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage

The American Red Cross is urging people to help alleviate an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma and has scheduled two blood drives in Cayuga County.
According to a news release, the demand for convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19, has more than doubled over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increased across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
People who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org.
Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets, the Red Cross said, and blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn
• 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 12 at Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.