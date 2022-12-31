'Reflect on the year': Hikers mark the end of 2022 at Sterling Nature Center

STERLING — When Jim D'Angelo asked a group what they were hoping to see or if there was a trail they wanted to take during their hike at the Sterling Nature Center Saturday, 8-year-old Isaac Belawske did not hesitate to give an answer.

"I want to see spiders," Isaac said, to the laughter of the other hikers.

D'Angelo, the center's director, said it may be difficult to find spiders "because it is still technically winter," referencing the current warmer weather out on the center's property. The 13 participants guided by D'Dangelo for the Year End's Hike, marking the last day of 2022, were people with the Oswego-based recovery ministry The Desens House and their children.

Shortly after the group hit a trail, Isaac and his brother Parker, 10, found sticks to walk with. The boys' mother, Amy Belawske, talked about why ministry members wanted to hike on the nature center property on New Year's Eve.

"I think it was just a way to give people an opportunity to reflect on the year behind us and get out in nature, (it is) another opportunity to build community," she said. "Join in hope for the new year."

At one point during the walk, D'Angelo showed the participants the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Using his binoculars, he said he believed he spotted a couple of red-breasted merganser ducks. Later in the hike, D'Angelo found and held up a lightbulb on the trail. During different stops, D'Angelo gave several facts and talked about parts of the trail and the wildlife that can be found in the area.

Christine "Dean" Wright, executive director of The Desens House, was also on the go, carrying her bundled-up newborn baby Simeon, who is a little over a week old. Her husband, Dr. Matt Wright, had son Wes, 3, in his arms or on his shoulders for much of the hike, and their other children Desmond and Isabelle also took part in the event. Dean said the hike was a good group activity for the ministry members. Amy Champlin, who organized getting the ministry members together for the hike along with Alicia Vann, said she was loving the hike and the weather.

"We're outside, and it changes your brain, your mood. Being outside, just being together, getting physical activity, because that's good for you, your whole being," Champlin said.

Toward the end of the hike, D'Angelo asked the group to stop at a small lake and asked if they could hear the noises he noticed when they approached. He said he had heard Spring peeper frogs, a type of tree frog. D'Angelo said some of the frogs have waken up from their hibernation due to the warmer weather.

As the event was ending, D'Angelo talked about why he believes people come out to the annual end of the year hike at the center.,

"It gets you out and about. It's just something simple and easy to do to end the year on a positive note," he said.