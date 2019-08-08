The Duke Company, an upstate New York construction equipment supplier, will be opening in Sennett next week.
The new store will be the business's fourth location, joining the Rochester, Dansville and Ithaca stores, and its first store in Cayuga County.
At noon Monday, the Sennett store at 480 Grant Ave. Road will hold its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store will also provide lunch and refreshments to customers.
Along with selling construction equipment, The Duke Company also rents out tools, provides de-icing products and sells concrete forming equipment to commercial, industrial, governmental and residential customers.
"We're sort of a one-stop shop for contractors," said company Vice President Kevin Holahan.
He said the business, which started in 2003, began with construction rental, but grew over the years to make shopping easier on consumers.
A significant amount of work was done to the Sennett property in preparation for the new store, Holahan said. The building on the property, which was previously a motorcycle and ATV dealership, had some interior work done to revamp its showroom.
A few walls were also knocked down to make space for shop bays and a wash bay, and an addition was built. Altogether, the business transformed the existing 6,000 square-foot building into a site just shy of 10,000 square-feet.
A "nice big yard" also provides the store with additional storage space, Holahan added.
"We're very happy with the outcome of the building and we're excited to show it to customers," he said.
The company purchased the site, formerly OPE Kawasaki, in May 2018 for $600,000, according to Cayuga County property records.
The store will employ as many as 10 associates at the time of its opening, but Holahan estimates that the location could eventually house 15 to 20 employees, depending on growth.
Holahan said The Duke Company had been previously servicing the Sennett area, but the presence of the new store will substantially cut down transportation times. With this new store, the company hopes business reaches Syracuse and Skaneateles, places the company has been targeting.