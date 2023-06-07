People with children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District will be able to register their students next week for free before and after school programming.

A registration event is set to be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, in the gymnasium of the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave. Those unable to attend are asked to call (315) 253-3207 to learn how to register their child. Registration forms can be downloaded from the district's website, aecsd.education.

The school district and the community center are collaborating for the free programming that is being paid for through the U.S. Department of Education’s Full-Service Community Schools Program.

According to the school district, before school programs will began 6:30 a.m. at Casey Park, Genesee, Herman Avenue and Seward elementary schools. After school programming will be held until 6 p.m. at the community center and the Casey Park, Genesee, Herman Avenue and Seward schools in addition to Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School.

“We certainly hope the free before and after school programming will help address the long-standing childcare needs in our school district,” Camille Johnson, Auburn's assistant superintendent for student services, said in a news release.

The community center can be reached at (315) 253-3207 for more information on these programs.