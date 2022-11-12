Regular firearms season for bear and deer hunting in Cayuga County starts next week

Firearms season for deer and bear hunting in Cayuga County will soon be open.

State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release that hunting seasons for bear and deer will begin Saturday, Nov. 19, in the state's Southern Zone, which includes most of central New York and the Finger Lakes regions, including all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

"The regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York’s Southern Zone is the state’s most popular big game hunting season, drawing hundreds of thousands of hunters afield each year,” Seggos said in the news release. “As a cherished annual tradition in New York State, these hunting seasons are managed to maximize conservation value and balance deer and bear populations, while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to families statewide. I wish all hunters a safe and successful season.”

The hunting seasons will run through Sunday, Dec. 11, and participation from about 85% of the 550,000 licensed hunters in New York is expected. Harvest during this season accounts for almost 60% of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial portion of the statewide bear harvest.

"Hunters can continue to enjoy the longer hours, youth hunts, and other changes enacted last year, including requirements for blaze orange and pink to help maintain New York’s record of safe hunting," the release said.

Late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons will take place from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, and again from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Hunters participating in these special seasons need to have a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges.

The normal deer and bear hunting season for the Northern Zone started Oct. 22 and ends Dec. 4. That zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain, and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys, the release noted. From Dec. 5 through Dec. 11, a late bowhunting and muzzleloading season for deer will be open in portions of the Northern Zone.